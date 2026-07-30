Poland Investigates Airspace Incursion: Possible Russian Missile Found

An object, believed to be a Russian missile, was found in eastern Poland, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported Thursday. Authorities discovered a crater and debris following explosion reports in a field, marking yet another airspace infringement on NATO's eastern borders, heightening fears of the Ukraine conflict extending beyond current boundaries.

In response, Poland dispatched fighter jets to safeguard its airspace, following Russian airstrikes on Ukraine, which resulted in fatalities even as far as Lviv. Tusk stated the missile appeared to be a Russian Kh-101 ballistic missile. Fortunately, it landed in a non-populated area, averting a direct threat and allowing preparation measures had the missile continued its path.

Though there’s no indication Poland was targeted, Tusk, after visiting the site, declared steadfast support for Ukraine and reassured continued aid. The incident drew responses from NATO and raised longstanding issues in Polish-Ukrainian relations. The missile left a significant crater, prompting discussions on regional safety and military readiness.