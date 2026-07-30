Microsoft Masterclass to Explore AI's Growing Role in Africa's Energy Sector

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global energy industry, African energy companies are increasingly turning to cloud computing, advanced analytics and connected infrastructure to improve operations, strengthen resilience and modernise energy systems.

These developments will take centre stage at the Microsoft Masterclass: AI & Data Adoption for African Energy Companies, which will be held during the Renegade Intel platform at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 in Cape Town from 12 to 16 October.

Led by Microsoft Corporate Vice President for Energy Darryl Willis alongside industry experts, the session will provide practical guidance on how Microsoft Azure can help companies integrate AI into upstream oil and gas, power generation and renewable energy operations.

AI helping operators improve performance

The masterclass will examine how cloud-based technologies are changing day-to-day energy operations. In the upstream oil and gas sector, real-time data analytics and edge computing are helping companies monitor production more effectively, predict equipment failures before they occur and optimise drilling performance.

High-performance computing on Microsoft Azure is also improving seismic data processing and basin modelling, enabling companies to assess exploration opportunities, including those in the Orange Basin, more efficiently.

The programme will also explore how predictive analytics, smart meters and connected infrastructure are helping electricity providers anticipate transmission constraints, improve power wheeling and better balance electricity generated from gas, hydropower and renewable sources.

Growing investment links energy and digital infrastructure

Africa's expanding digital economy is driving new investment in energy infrastructure. Earlier this month, the City of Cape Town approved two hyperscale data centres with a combined planned electricity demand of 174 megawatts, highlighting the growing need for reliable power to support AI computing and cloud services.

The session will discuss how cloud platforms such as Azure Data Manager for Energy are helping companies improve carbon accounting and emissions reporting while supporting environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance. It will also examine how virtual power plants can coordinate distributed solar and battery systems to strengthen grid stability and support regional electricity markets.

Cybersecurity and data governance will also feature prominently, with discussions covering Microsoft's tools for protecting industrial control systems, smart grids and critical energy infrastructure while meeting national data sovereignty requirements.

Roadmap for Africa's digital energy future

Participants will gain practical insights into adopting Azure technologies, from consolidating operational data and modernising legacy systems to deploying Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, advanced analytics and AI-powered automation.

The discussions come as investment in Africa's digital infrastructure continues to grow. In July, Cassava Technologies, through Africa Data Centres and Liquid C2, designated its Johannesburg facility as a Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Metro peering location, strengthening regional cloud connectivity and supporting demand for AI-ready infrastructure.

African Energy Chamber Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk said artificial intelligence is transforming every stage of the energy value chain, from exploration and production to electricity delivery and infrastructure management. He said the masterclass will give African energy companies practical strategies for improving performance, increasing resilience and supporting long-term growth through digital technologies.