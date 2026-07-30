Confirmation in Limbo: Todd Blanche Faces Republican Opposition

Todd Blanche’s confirmation as U.S. attorney general has hit a roadblock, with the Senate Judiciary Committee delaying a critical vote. Republican senators, led by John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, have raised objections and demanded written guarantees from the Department of Justice regarding a settlement agreement involving former President Trump.

The contentious fund, intended to support alleged victims of government abuse, may include Trump supporters involved in the January 6 riot. The acting attorney general Blanche had initially announced the discontinuation of the $1.776 billion fund but faced pressure for firmer commitments to prevent its implementation.

Blanche, Trump’s former personal attorney, requires unanimous Republican support in the committee for his nomination to proceed. His proposal to resolve the issue remains unsatisfactory to Cornyn, who insists on a formal document addressing his concerns for assurance.