Govinda Reflects on 'Raavan' Experience and Career Evolution
Actor Govinda shared anecdotes from filming 'Raavan,' including filmmaker Mani Ratnam's remarks on his punctuality. He spoke about overcoming typecasting allegations, his wife's influence on his career choices, and his upcoming film 'Roopa,' marking his return to the screen. Govinda's versatility across 165 films remains notable.
Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda recently recounted an amusing incident from the sets of the 2010 film 'Raavan,' directed by renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam. In an interview with ANI, Govinda, who has a prolific career with over 165 films, recalled the light-hearted jibe made by Ratnam regarding his punctuality during the shoot.
Govinda co-starred with Abhishek Bachchan in 'Raavan,' alongside other stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram. The actor shared that his wife, Sunita Ahuja, encouraged him to diversify his film choices, which led to his involvement in 'Raavan.' Despite initial reluctance, he took on a smaller role at her behest, and the film challenged his perceived rigidity towards roles.
While reflecting on his time on the 'Raavan' sets, Govinda revealed that he would arrive as early as 3 or 4 AM, hoping for appreciation that didn't come. Commenting on Govinda's commitment, Mani Ratnam once humorously remarked about the irony of his punctuality. As Govinda gears up for his next movie 'Roopa,' he looks back fondly on his successful career, which spans serious dramas and popular comedies.
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