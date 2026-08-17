Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Girls School Faces Student Protest Over Teaching Vacancies

Students at Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Girls School have launched a protest against critical teaching vacancies, particularly in Physics and Chemistry, as their board examinations approach. The shortage of subject-matter educators poses a direct threat to their academic performance and higher education opportunities, students argue.

Anamica, a Class 12 student, expressed deep concern, stating that despite students having repeatedly addressed this issue with school authorities, no satisfactory solutions have been provided. This predicament is especially dire as students head into critical exam periods without consistent teaching in essential subjects.

Protesters also criticized the school's early routine, which begins at 4 AM for yoga and breakfast but delays formal classes until 9 AM. Additional assemblies and non-academic activities further detract from valuable classroom instruction time, exacerbating the challenges posed by the faculty shortage.

The issue of staff shortages is not new, having been brought to the administration's attention during the 2023-24 academic session without a resolution. While students appreciate co-curricular activities, they stress that academic priorities must take precedent, especially during board exams.

The protesting students have warned that their demonstration will continue until authorities take immediate action to appoint faculty and resume regular classes. They call on the school's administration and education officials to urgently address this critical shortage.

Failure to provide immediate solutions will prompt further actions from students determined to advocate for their educational needs. (ANI)