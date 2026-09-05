Controversy Erupts Over Reservation in Punjab Lecturer Recruitment

On Saturday, BJP National Office In-Charge and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh addressed a letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Kishor Makwana, urging immediate action on alleged discrepancies in reservation provisions during the recruitment of 1,013 lecturers by the Punjab Education Department.

Chugh expressed concern that candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backward Class (BC) communities were being denied their rightful reservations. He criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's failure to enforce the prescribed reservation norms, exacerbating the situation on a day meant to honor educators.

The BJP leader requested the NCSC to obtain recruitment-related documents from the Punjab government for a prompt investigation. He emphasized the importance of adhering to constitutional principles of equal opportunity and social justice, highlighting potential reservation oversights in several subjects including Punjabi, Commerce, and Mathematics.