Controversy Erupts Over Reservation in Punjab Lecturer Recruitment

BJP MP Tarun Chugh has urged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes to investigate alleged irregularities in Punjab's lecturer recruitment. Chugh claims reservation provisions were neglected, disadvantaging SC and BC candidates. On Teachers' Day, protests erupted, demanding adherence to constitutional rights and social justice in the recruitment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 14:03 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Reservation in Punjab Lecturer Recruitment
BJP National Office In-Charge and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, BJP National Office In-Charge and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh addressed a letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Kishor Makwana, urging immediate action on alleged discrepancies in reservation provisions during the recruitment of 1,013 lecturers by the Punjab Education Department.

Chugh expressed concern that candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backward Class (BC) communities were being denied their rightful reservations. He criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's failure to enforce the prescribed reservation norms, exacerbating the situation on a day meant to honor educators.

The BJP leader requested the NCSC to obtain recruitment-related documents from the Punjab government for a prompt investigation. He emphasized the importance of adhering to constitutional principles of equal opportunity and social justice, highlighting potential reservation oversights in several subjects including Punjabi, Commerce, and Mathematics.

TRENDING

1
$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening Hardship

$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening...

Ecuador
2
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
3
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
4
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

How the Platform Economy Turns Interface Design Into a Privacy Risk

Why Electrification Has Not Ended Energy Poverty in South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026