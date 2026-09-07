Political Showdown: Congress vs. BRS in Telangana

A war of words has erupted in Telangana, as Congress leader Motha Rohit challenges BRS's KT Rama Rao to base his criticisms on facts. Rohit accused KTR of disseminating 'fake news' for political gain in his attacks on the Congress-led state government.

Highlighting historical electoral successes, Rohit reminded that Congress returned to power in 2009 and was instrumental in the formation of Telangana in 2014, with gratitude reportedly shown by the BRS leadership to Sonia Gandhi. He urged KTR to engage in constructive criticism instead of distorting facts.

KTR's recent critique of Congress, especially targeting Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, demands Rahul to engage with local students in Karimnagar. Drawing parallels to past political scenarios, KTR warned Congress of potential repercussions if they target BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, intensifying the state’s political tensions.