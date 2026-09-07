Floodgate: Arrest Warrant Issued for Ex-House Speaker Amid Corruption Scandal

A Philippine court has ordered the arrest of Martin Romualdez, former House speaker and a relative of President Marcos Jr, for allegedly receiving $118 million in kickbacks from flood-control projects. This move aligns with Marcos's anti-corruption drive but raises public concern over rampant graft in the country's flood management initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 16:34 IST
Floodgate: Arrest Warrant Issued for Ex-House Speaker Amid Corruption Scandal

In a dramatic legal turn, a Philippine court on Monday directed the arrest of Martin Romualdez, a former House speaker and cousin to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The arrest order, centered on plunder charges, claims that Romualdez received approximately $118 million in kickbacks linked to government flood-control projects.

The allegations against Romualdez, who served as the House speaker from 2022-2025 and was a prominent ally of Marcos, surface just two months following Marcos's vocal commitment to ramping up anti-corruption efforts. Romualdez's legal counsel, Ade Fajardo, confirmed that they would confront the charges in court, seeking fair judicial treatment.

These developments unfold amid intensified scrutiny of irregularities in the country's flood-control initiatives, stirring public outcry especially in light of recent monsoon-induced flooding. President Marcos's previous admission of significant fiscal discrepancies in flood management spending and the ensuing resignations of several officials underscore the administration's ongoing corruption challenges.

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