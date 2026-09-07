Delhi High Court Rejects Habeas Corpus Plea for Swatantra Bhardwaj

The Delhi High Court dismissed a Habeas Corpus plea seeking the release of Swatantra Bhardwaj, arrested for allegedly assaulting Sanjay Azad. Despite arguments for quashing the FIR related to a CJP protest, the court upheld his judicial custody, suggesting legal alternatives for the petitioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 21:01 IST
Delhi High Court Rejects Habeas Corpus Plea for Swatantra Bhardwaj
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant courtroom development, the Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a Habeas Corpus petition filed for the release of Swatantra Bhardwaj. The court noted that Bhardwaj is already in judicial custody following his arrest, rendering the plea inadmissible.

Bhardwaj was apprehended on charges of assaulting Sanjay Azad and was placed in judicial custody on Sunday. The decision was upheld by a division bench comprised of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja, who advised the petitioner's counsel to pursue alternative legal remedies.

Advocate Umesh Chandra Sharma, representing Bhardwaj, argued for quashing the FIR, citing a Supreme Court decision related to the CJP protest. However, the Delhi Police contended the distinct nature of the FIR, emphasizing that Bhardwaj's judicial custody is both legal and ongoing.

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