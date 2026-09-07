Historic Win for AfD Sparks Mixed Emotions and Fears Among Migrant Communities in Saxony-Anhalt

Mamad Mohamad, a Syrian Yazidi migrant now in Saxony-Anhalt's parliament, reflects on the AfD's significant electoral win in the state. The party's victory has heightened concerns among immigrants about increasing anti-migrant rhetoric and policies. Yet, Germany's constitutional safeguards promise protection and oversight from other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 21:04 IST
Historic Win for AfD Sparks Mixed Emotions and Fears Among Migrant Communities in Saxony-Anhalt

Mamad Mohamad, a prominent member of the Greens and a former Syrian Yazidi migrant, is set to enter Saxony-Anhalt's parliament. However, the historic win of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the state has left him deeply unsettled. Despite his personal achievement, Mohamad describes the moment as a "poisoned victory," given the AfD's anti-immigration stance.

The AfD's election manifesto emphasizes stricter immigration control, reduced reliance on migrant workers, and increased deportations of rejected asylum seekers. Co-leader Alice Weidel defends the party's position, asserting a commitment to legal and contributing immigrants while opposing uncontrolled migration.

The electoral results have caused anxiety within migrant communities, prompting many to reconsider their futures in the region. Nonetheless, advocates stress that any political changes will be restricted by Germany's constitutional protections, with oversight from other federal states to ensure minority rights.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A City Built for People and Birds: Lessons from Gothenburg’s Dense Neighbourhoods

More Screens, Smaller Gains? Mathematics Learning Needs More Than Technology

Local Carbon Falls, Neighbouring Pollution Rises: Truth About China’s Green Tax

Satellites Track Changing Water Story Across Egypt’s Dry Coast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026