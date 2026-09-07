Historic Win for AfD Sparks Mixed Emotions and Fears Among Migrant Communities in Saxony-Anhalt

Mamad Mohamad, a prominent member of the Greens and a former Syrian Yazidi migrant, is set to enter Saxony-Anhalt's parliament. However, the historic win of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the state has left him deeply unsettled. Despite his personal achievement, Mohamad describes the moment as a "poisoned victory," given the AfD's anti-immigration stance.

The AfD's election manifesto emphasizes stricter immigration control, reduced reliance on migrant workers, and increased deportations of rejected asylum seekers. Co-leader Alice Weidel defends the party's position, asserting a commitment to legal and contributing immigrants while opposing uncontrolled migration.

The electoral results have caused anxiety within migrant communities, prompting many to reconsider their futures in the region. Nonetheless, advocates stress that any political changes will be restricted by Germany's constitutional protections, with oversight from other federal states to ensure minority rights.