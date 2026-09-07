UAE Maps New Trade Routes Amid Gulf Tensions

The UAE is creating new trade routes to avoid disruption from the U.S.-Iran conflict. The Gulf tensions, exacerbated by Iranian attacks, have prompted the UAE to enhance its infrastructure for energy exports. Officials stress self-reliance and rethink alliances, as the Strait of Hormuz remains contested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 18:42 IST
UAE Maps New Trade Routes Amid Gulf Tensions
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The United Arab Emirates is proactively establishing alternative routes for its energy exports and trade due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, according to presidential adviser Anwar Gargash. The UAE aims to prevent its exports from becoming casualties of this geopolitical conflict.

Gargash spoke at the Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing the UAE's efforts in expanding port capacity, building pipelines, and enhancing infrastructure to create new trade corridors. These actions come in response to Iran's aggressive acts, including missile attacks and targeting oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

While the UAE remains hopeful for future reconciliation with Iran, Gargash noted that rebuilding trust will be a lengthy process. He also criticized Gulf Arab states for their lack of a unified strategy against the Iranian threat and highlighted the importance of developing national security capabilities, alongside international alliances.

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