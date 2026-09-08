Tight Race: Lula and Bolsonaro Neck and Neck in Brazilian Polls

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro are in a heated race, with a Quaest poll revealing a tie in a simulated second-round runoff. Each candidate currently holds 41% of the potential vote. The poll, commissioned by Globo and conducted on 2,004 people, has a 2-point margin of error.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 02:56 IST
Tight Race: Lula and Bolsonaro Neck and Neck in Brazilian Polls
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Brazil's political landscape is witnessing a tight race as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva finds himself neck and neck with right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro. According to a Quaest poll commissioned by Globo, both candidates would receive 41% of the votes in a potential second-round runoff as the country prepares for the October election.

The survey highlights the fierce competition between the leftist incumbent and the prominent conservative senator, who is also the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The initial poll from September 2 had Lula slightly leading with 42% to Bolsonaro's 41%.

With 2,004 citizens polled between September 3-6, the survey carries a margin of error of 2 percentage points, indicating the unpredictability and high stakes in the forthcoming Brazilian elections.

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