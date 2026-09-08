Escalating Tensions: Houthis Strike Saudi Cities

In a significant escalation of conflict, seventy-three people, comprising women and children, sustained injuries in Saudi Arabia due to attacks executed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

The Houthis targeted several cities including Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

The coalition has expressed its determination to respond firmly to these attacks, which struck both civilian and economic facilities, according to a statement released on social media platform X.