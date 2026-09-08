Escalating Tensions: Houthis Strike Saudi Cities
Seventy-three individuals in Saudi Arabia, including women and children, suffered injuries following attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on cities like Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran. The Saudi-led coalition, in response, has vowed a firm retaliation against these aggressions on civilian and economic centers.
In a significant escalation of conflict, seventy-three people, comprising women and children, sustained injuries in Saudi Arabia due to attacks executed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.
The Houthis targeted several cities including Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.
The coalition has expressed its determination to respond firmly to these attacks, which struck both civilian and economic facilities, according to a statement released on social media platform X.