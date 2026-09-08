Escalating Tensions: Houthis Strike Saudi Cities

Seventy-three individuals in Saudi Arabia, including women and children, suffered injuries following attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on cities like Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran. The Saudi-led coalition, in response, has vowed a firm retaliation against these aggressions on civilian and economic centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:13 IST
Escalating Tensions: Houthis Strike Saudi Cities
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In a significant escalation of conflict, seventy-three people, comprising women and children, sustained injuries in Saudi Arabia due to attacks executed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

The Houthis targeted several cities including Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

The coalition has expressed its determination to respond firmly to these attacks, which struck both civilian and economic facilities, according to a statement released on social media platform X.

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