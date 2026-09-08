Escalating Tensions: Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia

At least 73 individuals sustained injuries following recent attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. The coalition has pledged a decisive response amid this fresh wave of violence.

The Houthis, controlling large northern parts of Yemen, have declared a naval blockade on Riyadh since July, with recent attacks targeting Saudi vessels in the Red Sea. Alarmingly, these strikes have also aimed at civilian and economic landmarks in the kingdom, a major oil exporter and key OPEC player, as confirmed by coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Malki.

The cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran have been targeted in this escalation. Reports from the Financial Times suggest that Aramco's Jazan oil facilities were among the hits, though this is yet to be independently verified.