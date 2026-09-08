Overnight Assault: Russia's Missile and Drone Offensive on Ukraine

Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine, involving dozens of missiles and 166 drones. Ukraine's air force reportedly intercepted 142 drones and 31 of 32 cruise missiles. Two ballistic missiles were also intercepted. Details on the total number of ballistic missiles used were not released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 11:30 IST
Overnight Assault: Russia's Missile and Drone Offensive on Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Russia launched dozens of missiles and 166 drones targeting Ukraine, focusing particularly on regions around the capital Kyiv and the southern area of Odesa, according to Ukraine’s air force on Tuesday.

The air force revealed on Telegram that they successfully intercepted 142 drones, 31 of the 32 cruise missiles fired, and two ballistic missiles. This defensive success reflects Ukraine's ongoing efforts to protect its key territories from aerial attacks.

Consistent with recent practice, the air force chose not to disclose the exact number of ballistic missiles involved in this aggressive move, which marks another chapter in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026