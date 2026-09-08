Overnight Assault: Russia's Missile and Drone Offensive on Ukraine

In a significant escalation, Russia launched dozens of missiles and 166 drones targeting Ukraine, focusing particularly on regions around the capital Kyiv and the southern area of Odesa, according to Ukraine’s air force on Tuesday.

The air force revealed on Telegram that they successfully intercepted 142 drones, 31 of the 32 cruise missiles fired, and two ballistic missiles. This defensive success reflects Ukraine's ongoing efforts to protect its key territories from aerial attacks.

Consistent with recent practice, the air force chose not to disclose the exact number of ballistic missiles involved in this aggressive move, which marks another chapter in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.