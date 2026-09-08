Kyiv Under Siege: Russia Resumes Air Attacks Amid Peace Negotiation Tensions

Russia ramped up its air attacks on Kyiv after a temporary cessation due to U.S. peace envoy visits, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries, according to Kyiv's mayor.

The overnight barrage inflicted damage across several districts, with high-rise buildings, schools, medical facilities, and even a TV channel building affected, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed.

This aggressive resumption of strikes emphasizes the fragile state of negotiations, as Ukraine's Foreign Minister pleads for more international backing to combat the depleting resources against Russian missile threats.