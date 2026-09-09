Canada's Counterstrike: Tariff Tensions Escalate in North America

Canada has launched its retaliatory tariffs against American goods, marking the latest escalation in a protracted trade war with the U.S. This step follows a breakdown in trade talks and aims to put both economic and political pressure on Washington.

The measures, which cover $20 billion in goods, come after the U.S. imposed 50% duties on certain Canadian products. While Ottawa's tariffs may seem limited compared to overall trade volumes, experts warn of potential destabilization to the USMCA agreement, a cornerstone of North American trade.

Public opinion polls suggest high domestic support for Prime Minister Mark Carney, yet the ongoing trade tensions could pose threats to Canada's economic stability. Still, Canada remains resolute, seeking leverage while preparing for further diplomatic negotiations.