Canada's Counterstrike: Tariff Tensions Escalate in North America

Canada has imposed retaliatory tariffs on US goods, intensifying an ongoing trade war and urging a shift from America's economic influence. These measures follow US tariffs on Canadian products and aim to pressure politically competitive US states ahead of midterm elections, risking further escalation and affecting the USMCA agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 01:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 01:15 IST
Canada's Counterstrike: Tariff Tensions Escalate in North America
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Canada has launched its retaliatory tariffs against American goods, marking the latest escalation in a protracted trade war with the U.S. This step follows a breakdown in trade talks and aims to put both economic and political pressure on Washington.

The measures, which cover $20 billion in goods, come after the U.S. imposed 50% duties on certain Canadian products. While Ottawa's tariffs may seem limited compared to overall trade volumes, experts warn of potential destabilization to the USMCA agreement, a cornerstone of North American trade.

Public opinion polls suggest high domestic support for Prime Minister Mark Carney, yet the ongoing trade tensions could pose threats to Canada's economic stability. Still, Canada remains resolute, seeking leverage while preparing for further diplomatic negotiations.

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