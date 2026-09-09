Chaos in the Skies: UK's Air Traffic Control Faces Scrutiny After Major Disruptions

A technical glitch forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights across major British airports on Tuesday, intensifying concerns over the UK's air traffic control system's effectiveness.

By Tuesday evening, the issue affecting NATS had been resolved, with assurances that safety was never compromised. However, a significant backlog of flights remains.

The outage's impact was profound, with airlines like Ryanair and Wizz Air demanding urgent reform and accountability. NATS faces scrutiny from the Civil Aviation Authority regarding its reliability and contingency plans.