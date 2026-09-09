Jordan's Air Defense Thwarts Missile Attack

Jordan's air-defense systems have effectively intercepted 18 of 20 ballistic missiles launched from Iranian territory, as confirmed by the state news agency on Wednesday, referencing the armed forces. The two missiles that eluded interception harmlessly fell in uninhabited areas, and no casualties were reported.

Officials have assured continuous monitoring and assessment operations to manage the situation, underscoring their vigilance and readiness in the face of such threats.

This development highlights the importance of robust defensive strategies in safeguarding national security against external threats, reiterating Jordan's commitment to protect its airspace.