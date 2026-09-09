Mike Huckabee's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Settler Violence and US-Palestinian Relations

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee engaged in crucial discussions with Palestinian Americans amid escalating settler violence in the West Bank.

During his visit to Turmus Ayya, Huckabee labeled violent settlers as terrorists and urged for their prosecution, despite Washington refraining from criticizing Prime Minister Netanyahu's administration.

The ambassador called the violent settlers a minority, while local representatives argued that violence was more widespread, emphasizing a need for robust U.S. intervention.