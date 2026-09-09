Global Updates: From Explosions in Switzerland to Political Shifts in Israel

Recent world events include an explosion at a Swiss hydroelectric plant injuring two, Israel closing Britain's East Jerusalem consulate due to proposed import bans, Costa Rican Jose Flores possibly being the world's oldest person, and Trump's unusual midterm convention strategy. Other notable news includes geopolitical tensions and environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 18:33 IST
Global Updates: From Explosions in Switzerland to Political Shifts in Israel
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An explosion at a hydroelectric power station in southern Switzerland injured two people on Wednesday, police in the Ticino canton announced. The accident took place in Piotta village before noon, with authorities investigating the cause of the blast.

In a diplomatic move, Israel declared the closure of Britain's consulate in East Jerusalem. This action comes after the UK, along with France and Canada, imposed bans on goods from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, triggering a new wave of tension concerning international trade policies.

Meanwhile, a 119-year-old Costa Rican man, Jose Flores, claims the title of the world's oldest person as family records are under verification. This contrasts with global political maneuvers, such as President Donald Trump's unconventional pre-midterm Republican convention, aimed at consolidating support against historical electoral setbacks.

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