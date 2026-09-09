British Police Probe Reform UK Party's Alleged Donation Rule Breach

British police have announced a criminal investigation into potential breaches of donation regulations by the Reform UK party, helmed by Nigel Farage. The probe was sparked by footage recorded by undercover journalists, as reported by the Times.

Fiona Hamilton, a Times journalist, detailed the development on the social media platform X. Citing the Metropolitan Police, she revealed that detectives have reviewed the evidence and concluded there are potential offenses that merit further investigation.

This move signals a significant moment for the Reform UK party as it faces scrutiny over its financial dealings and adherence to political donation laws.