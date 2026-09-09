Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party Under Investigation for Donation Breach

British police have launched a criminal investigation into the Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, over alleged donation rule breaches. The investigation follows an undercover probe that aired on Channel 4, showing potential electoral law violations. The party denies the allegations and vows full cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:36 IST
Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party Under Investigation for Donation Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Metropolitan Police in London announced the launch of a criminal investigation into allegations against the Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, regarding breaches of donation regulations.

The police stated they have identified potential offenses after evaluating information from undercover reporters who filmed party officials allegedly violating electoral law by arranging for a foreign donor to sponsor political polling.

Reform UK denies any wrongdoing and has pledged cooperation with the investigation. These developments follow the resignation of two senior aides to Farage and claims that the party was targeted by a hoax organized by climate activists.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026