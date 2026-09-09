Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party Under Investigation for Donation Breach

The Metropolitan Police in London announced the launch of a criminal investigation into allegations against the Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, regarding breaches of donation regulations.

The police stated they have identified potential offenses after evaluating information from undercover reporters who filmed party officials allegedly violating electoral law by arranging for a foreign donor to sponsor political polling.

Reform UK denies any wrongdoing and has pledged cooperation with the investigation. These developments follow the resignation of two senior aides to Farage and claims that the party was targeted by a hoax organized by climate activists.