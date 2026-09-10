U.S. Pledges More Security Aid for Ecuador in Anti-Drug Effort
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to seek $45 million in extra security funding for Ecuador. During his visit, he emphasized Washington's continued efforts to combat drug trafficking in Latin America, which includes providing additional equipment to support these initiatives.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced during his visit to Ecuador that he intends to pursue additional security funding totalling $45 million for the Latin American nation.
This pledge is part of a broader Washington initiative aimed at cracking down on drug trafficking activities.
The U.S. government also plans to provide Ecuador with more equipment to support these anti-narcotic operations, showcasing a strengthened partnership in combating drug-related issues in the region.