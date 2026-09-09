Russia Anticipates Resumption of Ukraine Peace Talks

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed hope for the quick resumption of U.S.-mediated peace talks to resolve the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Despite President Trump’s recent effort to restart negotiations, significant differences persist, particularly Kyiv's refusal to cede more territory to Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:54 IST
Russia Anticipates Resumption of Ukraine Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed hope Wednesday for the resumption of U.S.-mediated peace talks to resolve the protracted conflict in Ukraine. No official discussions have taken place since February, although President Donald Trump recently dispatched negotiators to Moscow and Kyiv in an attempt to revive the stalled dialogue.

Responding to remarks from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Peskov conveyed that Moscow and Kyiv remain significantly divided on ending the nearly five-year war. With Kyiv adamant about not conceding more territory, Peskov noted Moscow's reluctance to disclose any specifics about a potential settlement but confirmed a mutual political will to resume discussions.

Peskov highlighted the ongoing diplomatic exchanges between U.S. and Russian leaders, referring to phone talks between Trump and President Vladimir Putin. He emphasized ongoing conversations about prisoner exchanges, a recurring agenda item between the two nations, pointing out last month's release of American prisoner Robert Gilman by Moscow at Trump's request.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026