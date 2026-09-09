Russia Anticipates Resumption of Ukraine Peace Talks

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed hope Wednesday for the resumption of U.S.-mediated peace talks to resolve the protracted conflict in Ukraine. No official discussions have taken place since February, although President Donald Trump recently dispatched negotiators to Moscow and Kyiv in an attempt to revive the stalled dialogue.

Responding to remarks from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Peskov conveyed that Moscow and Kyiv remain significantly divided on ending the nearly five-year war. With Kyiv adamant about not conceding more territory, Peskov noted Moscow's reluctance to disclose any specifics about a potential settlement but confirmed a mutual political will to resume discussions.

Peskov highlighted the ongoing diplomatic exchanges between U.S. and Russian leaders, referring to phone talks between Trump and President Vladimir Putin. He emphasized ongoing conversations about prisoner exchanges, a recurring agenda item between the two nations, pointing out last month's release of American prisoner Robert Gilman by Moscow at Trump's request.