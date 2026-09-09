India Backs Global 6G Leadership and Security Initiative

India has officially endorsed the Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security, aligning with 18 other nations to foster the development of secure, open, and innovative wireless technology infrastructure. The announcement, made by the Ministry of Communications, signifies India's commitment to shaping the future of telecommunications.

According to the Ministry, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will spearhead India's involvement in this initiative. The endorsement was declared during the G20 Innovation Ministerial in North Carolina, highlighting the global focus on this technology under the U.S. G20 Presidency.

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia remarked that this global collaboration would streamline 6G network development and complement India's ongoing efforts in global standardization. By joining forces with like-minded countries, India aims to secure a significant share of the global 6G standards and ensure resilient network infrastructure.