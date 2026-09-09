Oil Prices Breach $100 in Wake of Middle East Tensions

Brent crude prices surged over $100 a barrel on Wednesday as escalating tensions in the Middle East stoked fears of energy-driven inflation, influencing upcoming central bank decisions. Recent conflicts involved Iran firing ballistic missiles at a U.S. base in Jordan, escalating tensions and raising concerns about oil supplies flowing from the region.

The ripple effects hit global stock markets, driving worries about higher inflation prompting a prolonged period of tight monetary policy. U.S. indexes opened lower, with the Dow Jones down 0.75%, the S&P 500 falling 0.30%, and the Nasdaq dropping 0.35%. In Europe, the STOXX 600 index and MSCI's global stock gauge fell substantially as investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision.

Meanwhile, the yen strengthened, nearing a seven-month peak against the dollar. This shift was partly due to expectations of faster Bank of Japan rate hikes. Amid these developments, currency and commodity strengths kept financial markets on edge ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision meeting.