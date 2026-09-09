BJP Prepares for 2027 Elections as Nabin Visits Uttarakhand

BJP national president Nitin Nabin is set to arrive in Haldwani on Wednesday afternoon for a significant two-day visit to Uttarakhand. This visit comes as the party intensifies preparations for a series of programs and strategic organizational meetings, all geared towards the 2027 Assembly elections. Haldwani has been adorned with BJP flags and posters in anticipation of Nabin's arrival.

During this crucial visit, Nabin will be joined by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with both leaders participating in a range of programs and meetings. These engagements are expected to center on strengthening the party's organizational preparations and strategizing for the upcoming elections. Dhami welcomed Nabin's visit, noting it has instilled a sense of renewed enthusiasm and energy among party members and the general public.

Nabin's itinerary includes discussions with the BJP's state executive committee and interactions with ex-servicemen and youth. Additionally, he will attend a conference of the Punjabi-Sikh community in Rudrapur. According to Dhami, this visit provides a valuable opportunity for interaction between Nabin and party workers, nurturing greater engagement and collaboration.