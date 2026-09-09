Naidu's Governance: Overhauling Land Security in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes land security and governance reforms, addressing long-standing land issues and improving citizen welfare. At a local meeting, he criticized past government actions, announced modern technology in land records, and highlighted ongoing infrastructure and welfare initiatives amid political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:22 IST
Naidu's Governance: Overhauling Land Security in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the state's commitment to transforming governance and fortifying land security mechanisms. Speaking at a recent 'Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku' Gram Sabha in Konaseema district, Naidu emphasized the coalition government's efforts in addressing land ownership issues and fostering positive developments across the state.

The Chief Minister took aim at previous administrations for alleged mismanagement and tampering with revenue records, leading to widespread land ownership disputes. He announced the repeal of controversial laws and pledged transparency through modern technologies like e-KYC and blockchain in issuing pattadar passbooks, thus safeguarding landholder rights.

Naidu outlined the government's progress, noting that resurvey efforts have successfully rectified discrepancies affecting thousands. With new regulations and infrastructure advancements underway, including significant power grid upgrades, the administration seeks to ensure comprehensive citizen welfare despite challenges posed by political opposition and natural phenomena like El Niño.

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