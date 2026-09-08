Defection Shock: Vizianagaram Chairman Joins TDP

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao has defected from the YSR Congress Party to join the Telugu Desam Party. The move was formalized in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. This political shift comes amid accusations from TDP of YSRCP's obstructive tactics in teacher recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 22:27 IST
Defection Shock: Vizianagaram Chairman Joins TDP
Vizianagaram District ZP Chairman, YCP District President Majji Srinivasa Rao (Chinna Srinu) has joined the TDP (Photo: @JaiTDP/X). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao has made a significant political move by leaving the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). His defection to the TDP was formalized during a ceremony held at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's camp office on Tuesday, where he was officially welcomed into the fold.

During the event, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu personally welcomed Majji Srinivasa Rao into the TDP, ceremonially draping the party scarf around him. In a show of unity, his daughter, Siri Sahasra, also joined the TDP, receiving the party scarf from the Chief Minister in a similar fashion, as noted in a TDP release.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including Ministers Anitha and Kondapalli Srinivas, former ministers and local party leaders. Meanwhile, TDP spokesperson Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy launched a scathing attack on the YSRCP at a press conference, accusing the rival party of undermining the recruitment of new teachers through the state's Mega DSC program.

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