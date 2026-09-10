Apple's Bold Price Hike Shocks Indian iPhone Market

Apple's recent decision to drastically increase iPhone prices in India, by as much as 41%, has sent ripples through one of its fastest-growing markets. This move diverges from the company's typical practice of discounting older models.

The price surges come on the heels of the 'Surprise and Shine' event, where Apple's new CEO, John Ternus, introduced the company's first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo. While the U.S. also saw price increases, they were more moderate, ranging from 10% to 21%.

The hikes are partly attributed to rising memory and storage chip costs driven by a surge in AI demand. Despite assembling a substantial number of iPhones locally, Indian consumers aren't spared from high taxation and import duties, pushing prices well above U.S. levels.