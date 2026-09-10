Security Tightened in Delhi for 18th BRICS Summit

Delhi has heightened security measures ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit. With 15,000 police personnel and 200 paramilitary units on duty, authorities ensure safety through extensive arrangements including access control and surveillance. Coordination with multiple agencies aims to secure the event and minimize public inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:05 IST
Security Tightened in Delhi for 18th BRICS Summit
Police personnel deployed at the BRICS Summit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi prepares to host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13, security efforts have intensified across the capital. Thousands of police personnel and paramilitary units are on high alert, implementing a sophisticated security plan that includes access control, strategic surveillance, and emergency protocols.

Under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” the summit is set to draw international leaders to Bharat Mandapam, necessitating one of the most rigorous security operations Delhi has seen. Delhi Police, in coordination with multiple agencies, has mobilized comprehensive arrangements covering traffic management and law enforcement.

Specialized security features will span the airport, accommodation for dignitaries, and the main summit venue. Senior officials emphasize the coordinated efforts for seamless safety management, urging public cooperation with any temporary traffic adjustments. This meticulous planning reflects India's proven proficiency in organizing large international events.

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