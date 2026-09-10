Xi Jinping's BRICS Visit: A Diplomatic Game Changer for India-China Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13, as confirmed by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event is poised to be a focal point for India-China diplomatic engagement alongside the multilateral discussions.

Invited by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Xi's visit is surrounded by anticipation amid previous uncertainties and signals of renewed diplomatic efforts between the two nations. This marks Xi's return to India after his last visit for the 2019 informal summit with Modi in Mamallapuram.

The summit will address key issues like trade, technology, and climate action within the expanded BRICS framework. It also underscores New Delhi's diplomatic balance as India aims to prioritize the concerns of the Global South, leveraging high-profile engagements with strategic partners, including Russia and China.