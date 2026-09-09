BJP Leaders' Crucial Meetings Ignite Enthusiasm in Uttarakhand

BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attend a vital party meeting in Haldwani, focusing on organizational strengthening and grassroots outreach. Nabin's visit fosters energy among party workers and includes strategic discussions and engagements with community groups, aiming to spread welfare benefits effectively across Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:41 IST
BJP Leaders' Crucial Meetings Ignite Enthusiasm in Uttarakhand
BJP chief Nitin Nabin, CM Dhami attend extended state working committee meeting in Haldwani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, Nitin Nabin, alongside Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, attended a pivotal meeting of the party's Extended State Working Committee at Hotel Vintage Green in Haldwani on Wednesday. The assembly focused on crucial organizational matters, enhancing the party's grassroots framework, and expanding the reach of government welfare schemes throughout Uttarakhand.

High-ranking party members and workers engaged in discussions centered on fortifying booth-level structures and improving coordination among party officials. The leadership also considered strategic priorities to bolster the party's grassroots presence across the state.

The importance of the meeting was underscored by the party's aim to solidify its organizational framework and ensure public welfare initiatives effectively reach citizens. Dhami praised Nabin's visit, stating it revitalized enthusiasm and vigor among both party affiliates and the general populace. Nabin's engagements further include addressing the state executive committee, interacting with ex-servicemen and youth, and participating in a Punjabi-Sikh community conference in Rudrapur. According to Dhami, these endeavors are set to energize party workers and facilitate personal interaction with the national president.

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