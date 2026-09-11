Roads to Controversy: Rahul Gandhi's Raebareli Visit Sparks Political Debate

Congress MP KL Sharma defends Rahul Gandhi's concerns over the conditions of PMGSY roads in Raebareli, highlighting maintenance issues. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh accuses Gandhi of seeking headlines rather than genuine development. The debate intensifies amidst preparations for the 2027 state assembly election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:49 IST
Roads to Controversy: Rahul Gandhi's Raebareli Visit Sparks Political Debate
Congress MP from Amethi KL Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Congress MP KL Sharma has voiced firm support for Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi's critique of the state of roads built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Raebareli. Citing potholes that emerged less than two years post-construction, Sharma emphasized the contractor's obligation to maintain these roads for five years.

In a recent interaction with reporters, following Gandhi's intervention with the district administration, Sharma reiterated the importance of adherence to maintenance regulations. The remarks came in the backdrop of a DISHA meeting, led by Gandhi amid his Raebareli visit, where he spotlighted PMGSY road conditions.

The situation has sparked political exchanges. Uttar Pradesh State Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh criticized Gandhi, questioning his motives and labeling him as an MP focused on media attention rather than development. The controversy emerges as Gandhi prepares for the forthcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.

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