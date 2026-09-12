Crypto Investor Ben Delo's Record Donation Boosts Reform UK's Ambitions

Crypto investor Ben Delo announced a substantial £36 million donation to Britain's Reform UK party to support its preparation for governance. Delo, who co-founded crypto platform BitMEX, aims to level the playing field with major UK parties ahead of the upcoming national election, citing a need for policy development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 03:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 03:07 IST
Crypto Investor Ben Delo's Record Donation Boosts Reform UK's Ambitions

On Friday, crypto investor Ben Delo revealed his plans to donate a groundbreaking £36 million to the UK’s Reform UK party. The funds, coming from the British co-founder of crypto trading platform BitMEX, aim to prepare the party for government ahead of the national elections.

Delo's contribution underscores his commitment to balancing political power with the UK's dominant parties, Labour and Conservatives. The donation comes amid controversies surrounding Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, as the party faces scrutiny over earlier donations. Delo emphasized the importance of strategic planning over fundraising difficulties for the party's success.

Despite the backdrop of electoral inquiries, Delo's backing is seen as a vote of confidence in Reform UK's potential. Farage, noting Delo's long-term loyalty, praised the investment as pivotal to reversing Britain's political stagnation.

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