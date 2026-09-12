Xi Jinping's Key Visit for BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in New Delhi on Saturday, marking a significant visit for the BRICS summit. His presence underscores the growing importance of strategic discussions among emerging economies.

Xinhua News Agency highlighted President Xi's agenda, focusing on collaborative economic initiatives within the BRICS framework. This meeting aligns with global aspirations toward multilateral cooperation and economic advancement.

During the summit, Xi Jinping is expected to engage in bilateral talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing regional tensions and fostering Sino-Indian ties. The discussions could pave the way for strengthened diplomatic relations between the two Asian giants.