Xi Jinping's Key Visit for BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi for the BRICS summit and bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit underscores the importance of Sino-Indian relations and collaboration among BRICS nations. Official sources confirmed the meeting through national television coverage, reflecting heightened diplomatic engagement in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 11:44 IST
Xi Jinping's Key Visit for BRICS Summit
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in New Delhi on Saturday, marking a significant visit for the BRICS summit. His presence underscores the growing importance of strategic discussions among emerging economies.

Xinhua News Agency highlighted President Xi's agenda, focusing on collaborative economic initiatives within the BRICS framework. This meeting aligns with global aspirations toward multilateral cooperation and economic advancement.

During the summit, Xi Jinping is expected to engage in bilateral talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing regional tensions and fostering Sino-Indian ties. The discussions could pave the way for strengthened diplomatic relations between the two Asian giants.

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