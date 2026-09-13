Enric Mas Ends Spain’s Drought at Vuelta a Espana

Enric Mas made history on Sunday by clinching his first Grand Tour victory at the Vuelta a Espana, marking the first Spanish win in the race since Alberto Contador's triumph in 2014.

Mas, riding for Movistar, had all but secured his winning position during the grueling penultimate stage in the Sierra Nevada mountains. He established a lead of over two minutes, a gap large enough to withstand the ceremonial final stage in Granada.

The final stage was won by Tobias Johannessen of Uno-X Mobility, but it was Mas who took the spotlight, celebrating his name etched in the annals of Spanish cycling history.