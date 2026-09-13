Sweden's Shift: Centre-Left Bloc Poised for Majority
Sweden's centre-left opposition bloc appears poised to win a majority, according to a TV4 election day poll. The Novus polling agency reported 51.3% support for the centre-left against 47% for the ruling right-wing bloc. Voting ended at 1800 GMT, and ballots are being counted.
In a surprising turn of events, Sweden's centre-left opposition bloc is on track to secure a majority in parliament, according to a TV4 election day poll.
The Novus polling agency revealed that the centre-left holds 51.3% of the vote, with the ruling right-wing bloc garnering 47% support.
Voting concluded at 1800 GMT, and the ballot counting process is currently underway, potentially marking a significant shift in Sweden's political landscape.
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