Sweden's Shift: Centre-Left Bloc Poised for Majority

Sweden's centre-left opposition bloc appears poised to win a majority, according to a TV4 election day poll. The Novus polling agency reported 51.3% support for the centre-left against 47% for the ruling right-wing bloc. Voting ended at 1800 GMT, and ballots are being counted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 23:40 IST
Sweden's Shift: Centre-Left Bloc Poised for Majority
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In a surprising turn of events, Sweden's centre-left opposition bloc is on track to secure a majority in parliament, according to a TV4 election day poll.

The Novus polling agency revealed that the centre-left holds 51.3% of the vote, with the ruling right-wing bloc garnering 47% support.

Voting concluded at 1800 GMT, and the ballot counting process is currently underway, potentially marking a significant shift in Sweden's political landscape.

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