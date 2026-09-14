Merz Stands His Ground Amid Political Turmoil

Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged his colleagues to move beyond internal power struggles, emphasizing the importance of European security as tensions rise. Despite Merz's political reforms being scrutinized following election losses to the far-right AfD, recent municipal wins offer a brief respite. The focus now shifts to two upcoming state elections.

Merz's leadership is tested as approval ratings decline, with voters frustrated over economic issues like living costs and pensions. Meanwhile, the AfD advocates for reestablishing ties with Russia, challenging Germany's current foreign policy. Merz remains firm, stressing the broader consequences for Europe if Russia's influence advances.

Local election results show a mixed landscape, with Merz's CDU performing well in Lower Saxony but facing growing opposition in Saxony-Anhalt. Party insiders criticize his leadership, questioning his electoral viability. Yet Merz remains committed to his policies, pushing for economic reform and maintaining support for Ukraine.