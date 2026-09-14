Nation Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: PM Modi Joins Festive Prayers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Union Minister Piyush Goyal's residence for Ganesh Chaturthi prayers, a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, observed with enthusiasm nationwide. Leaders across parties participated in celebrations, emphasizing community rituals and the hope for progress and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 22:01 IST
Nation Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: PM Modi Joins Festive Prayers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Ganesh Puja celebrations at Piyush Goyal's residence (Photo/ANI/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi, joining in the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, a critical cultural and religious festival in India. The festival is commemorated with significant enthusiasm throughout the nation, marked by large gatherings at temples and pandals.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, and is widely observed through traditional rituals, prayers, and community activities. Prime Minister Modi extended wishes for the festival via social media, hoping it would bring renewed energy and progress to the lives of citizens.

Political leaders from various parties took part in the celebrations, visiting party headquarters to perform aartis and extend greetings. Devotees around the country marked the occasion by bringing home idols of Lord Ganesha, fasting, preparing celebratory foods, and gathering at worship spots to seek blessings.

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