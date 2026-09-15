In a surprising political twist, Senator Bernie Sanders and Steve Bannon have aligned their voices to express concerns over the unchecked development of artificial intelligence (AI). During a Washington gathering, the two highlighted potential dangers posed by AI systems, reflecting worries shared across party lines.

Sanders emphasized the existential threat AI poses, stressing the necessity of strict regulations to avert massive job losses and societal disruptions. His remarks touched on AI's ability to create dangerous bioweapons, a sentiment echoed by Bannon, who critiqued the current administration's reluctance to impose stringent controls on this burgeoning technology.

Both figures underscore a bipartisan call for action, as Trump and other Republicans, concerned about international competitiveness, resist significant government intervention. Their rare consensus in Washington reveals a unique intersection of political ideologies in response to rising ethical and economic questions presented by AI's rapid evolution.