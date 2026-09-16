Nuclear Rivals at Sea: India-Pakistan Naval Collision Sparks Diplomatic Clash

India and Pakistan exchanged strong protests following a collision between their naval vessels in international waters. The incident marks a new military tension between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Both countries blame each other, citing violations of a 1991 maritime agreement as the cause of the mishap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 23:10 IST
Nuclear Rivals at Sea: India-Pakistan Naval Collision Sparks Diplomatic Clash
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India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed rivals, found themselves drawn into a new conflict after a naval collision on the high seas. Both nations summoned top diplomats to register strong protests over the event.

India accused Pakistan of 'unprofessional conduct' that led to the collision, while Pakistan countered with claims of 'aggressive maneuvers' by the Indian Navy. This incident comes after last year's intense military standoff between the neighbors.

The collision did not result in major damage, but both sides alleged violations of the 1991 maritime agreement, which mandates a specific distance to prevent such incidents. Diplomatic tensions remain high as neither country maintains a full ambassador, only charge d'affaires, in each other's capital.

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