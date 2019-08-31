BJP MLA seeks NRC in Telangana

After Assam released its final list of national register of citizens, a BJP MLA in Telangana on Saturday raised the demand for a similar exercise in the State. Appealing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raja Singh, the lone BJP MLA in Telangana, said NRC should be implemented from September 17, the day of merger of erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad with the Indian Union in 1948.

"I request @HMOIndia again #NRC should be implemented in Telangana as well," he tweeted. Without naming All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, he alleged that "#Hyderabad Parliamentarian has given shelter to many Bangladeshi & #Rohingyas for his vote bank." BJP spokesperson in Telangana Krishna Saagar Rao also demanded implementation of NRC in Telangana.

There is a steady growth of illegal immigrants into the state in general and Hyderabad in particular in the guise of refugees, he claimed. "BJP considers this trend is growing and illegal immigrants are moving into Telangana state from many borderline states, finding the local environment conducive for their survival," he said in a statement.

The Telangana government "in political connivance with AIMIM is looking the other way, with full knowledge of this dangerous trend," he claimed. The BJP's Telangana unit would formally appeal to and brief Union Home Minister Amit Shah "on the relevance of this demand," he said.

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was out on Saturday, with over 19 lakh applicants failing to make it to the list..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)