Plane develops snag minutes before BJP MP was set to board

A charter plane developed a technical snag on Sunday evening minutes before actor and BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan was to board it for Mumbai from here, a party leader said. He then left on board an Air India flight later in the evening, the airline's local manager Sameer Kulkarni said.

Kishan, MP from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was here to attend a BJP function. Function organiser Tushmul Jha said the pilot, five minutes before Kishan was to board, informed about a technical glitch in the aircraft.

Jha refuted reports that Kishan had a "narrow escape", stressing that the actor-politician had not boarded the plane when the glitch was discovered. Jha is the son of BJP vice president Prabhat Jha..

