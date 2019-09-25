White House preparing to release whistleblower complaint -Politico

The White House is preparing to release a whistleblower complaint about U.S. President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine's leader by the end of the week, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing a senior administration official.

Media reports have said Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call to investigate Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden and his son, spurring the U.S. House of Representatives to launch an impeachment inquiry into the president.

Trump said on Tuesday he would release a transcript of the call between the two leaders, but the White House had previously resisted releasing the complaint.

