U'khand: BJP meets Guv, EC; says Cong 'stalling' welfare scheme

A BJP delegation on Thursday approached Uttarakhand governor and the state election commission alleging that the Congress was trying to "stall" a welfare scheme under which beneficiaries get pulses at subsidised rates. On September 13, the Uttarakhand Election Commission announced that panchayat polls will be held in the state in three phases from October 6 to 16 and the model code of conduct immediately came into effect.

The Congress has been opposing the implementation of the 'Mukhya Mantri Dal Poshit Yojana', which was launched by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on September 12. The opposition party claims that no new scheme can be implemented in the state while the model code of conduct is in force.

The BJP delegation, led by state party president Ajay Bhatt, met Governor Baby Rani Maurya to draw her attention to the Congress's alleged attempts to stall the implementation of the 'Mukhya Mantri Dal Poshit Yojana'. Under the scheme, ration card holders are provided two kilograms of pulses per month at subsidised rates.

Contending that the scheme was notified and implemented even before the notification for the panchayat elections was issued, the ruling party said the Congress was trying to stall the implementation of the scheme in the name of the model code of conduct. "This shows the anti-people and anti-poor attitude of the Congress. We approached the Constitutional Head of the state to register our protest as we cannot resort to regular modes of public protest with the model code of conduct in force," Bhatt told reporters after meeting the governor.

The BJP delegation, led by Uttarakhand BJP vice-president Jyoti Prasad Gairola, later met State Election Commissioner Chandrashekhar Bhatt and handed over a memorandum to him.

