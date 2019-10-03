Trump says White House always cooperates with congressional subpoenas

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the White House always cooperates with congressional subpoenas when asked about efforts by House Democrats to obtain testimony related to allegations Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

Speaking at a White House press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Trump also said that he would work with congressional Democrats going forward.

