Second Trump whistleblower decides to come forward: US media

A second person has decided to come forward with corroborating first-hand information about US President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to pressure Ukraine for personal political gain, ABC News reported Sunday. ABC News said lawyer Mark Zaid said the second whistleblower was an intelligence official who "has first-hand knowledge of some of the allegations outlined in the original complaint & has been interviewed by the head of intelligence community's internal watchdog."

Zaid retweeted ABC's tweet on the development, implicitly confirming it. He was expected to appear on ABC's "This Week."

