International Development News
Development News Edition

By-polls a mixed bag for BJP in east, northeast

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 21:54 IST
By-polls a mixed bag for BJP in east, northeast

The BJP clinched two assembly seats in Sikkim, the last of the north-eastern states where it had no lawmaker, marking a new high for the party in the by-polls to 15 constituencies of the east and northeast but the jubilation was muted by the woeful performance of ally JD(U) in Bihar. Carrying forward its stupendous saga of triumph in the Lok Sabha elections held early this year, the BJP, an ally of Sikkim's ruling SKM won the Gangtok and Martam Rumtek assembly seats, and retained all three it contested in Assam.

However, barely five months after the NDA's astounding performance in Bihar in the Lok Sabha elections, the alliance spearheaded by the BJP suffered a setback in the by-polls with its senior partner in the state's ruling coalition winning just one of the five assembly seats on offer. The BJP had not fielded any candidate. The NDA had won 39 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats earlier this year, decimating the RJD. The only saving grace for the RJD-led grand alliance was Congress candidate Mohammed Javed's victory in Kishanganj.

The results gave the once mighty RJD a reason to smile as it won two seats, while Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM gained a toehold in the state clinching Kishanganj, a Muslim dominated constituency. BJP rebel candidate Karnjeet Singh won the Dharaunda seat. The JD(U) could win only Nathnagar where its candidate Laxmi Kant Mandal beat Rabia Khatun of the RJD.

The loss, in all probability, will be sorely felt by the JD(U) as it could reignite the demand by a section of saffron party leaders for a greater share in the electoral pie when assembly polls are held in Bihar next year. Some senior BJP leaders had openly pitched for a saffron party leader as the next chief minister given its exponential growth over the last few years before party chief Amit Shah declared a few days ago that the NDA will go to the hustings in Bihar next year under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The RJD, which had drawn a blank in the Lok Sabha polls, the party's worst-ever performance since its inception 22 years ago, made a comeback of sorts when it wrested Simri Bakhtiarpur and Belhar from the JD(U) by impressive margins. Of the five seats where by-polls were held, four were held by the JD(U) and one by the Congress. The by-polls were necessitated by the election of incumbent lawmakers to the Lok Sabha.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM was the surprise package in the by-polls that were billed as the semi-final before the state assembly elections next year. The Hyderabad-headquartered party, whose influence was largely limited to the old city area of the Telangana capital for a long time, will make its debut in the Bihar assembly with its candidate Qamrul Hoda getting elected from Kishanganj. Hoda beat BJP's Sweety Singh by over 10,000 votes.

The AIMIM extended its influence beyond Hyderabad when it won two assembly seats in Maharashtra in 2014 and followed it up by clinching Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat in the same state in 2019, reflecting Owaisi and his party's growing acceptance among Muslims outside his native state. In Assam, a BJP-ruled state, the saffron party retained three seats, while the opposition AIDUF wrested Jania constituency from the Congress. The BJP finished third in Jania.

While the BJP rules Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, along with its regional allies it has been been power in Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim. In Meghalaya, BJP-backed Independent candidate Chakat Aboh won the by-poll for the Khonsa West seat. She was also supported by four other parties.

United Democratic Party candidate Balajied Kupar Synrem won the by-poll to Shella Assembly constituency in Meghalaya. The UDP was a constituent of BJP-led North-East democratic alliance but walked out of it a few months ago following differences over the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. In Odisha, Rita Sahu of the state's ruling BJD won the Bijepur seat defeating Sanat Gartia of the BJP by a staggering margin of over 97,000 votes.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had won both Bijepur and Hinjli seats in last assembly polls but chose to vacate the former. The BJD, a bitter rival of the BJP in the state, has been lending issue-based support to the NDA in Parliament..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Three held by UP ATS in terror funding case

The Anti Terrorism Squad ATS of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three persons involved in the hacking of bank accounts and transfer of crores of rupees for terror funding, a police official said here on Thursday. The accused were iden...

Asia-Pacific conference to proceed in riot-racked Santiago -foreign minister

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit slated for mid-November in riot-racked Santiago will go on despite protests against inequality in Chile that have left at least 16 dead, Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera said on Thursday.Riots tha...

Almost half of BJP's sitting MLAs lose in Haryana

Almost half of ruling BJPs sitting MLAs lost the elections, including eight ministers, as Haryana threw up a fractured mandate on Thursday. The losers included ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu and O P Dhankar.Some of the prominent...

NFLPA says Jets' Osemele within rights to seek medical care

The NFL Players Association issued a statement on Thursday in support of New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele, who is scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Friday despite the teams contention he doesnt need it right away. Our union supports ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019